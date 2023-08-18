Single service special trains announced to clear extra rush of passengers

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced the operation of a one-way special train between Erode and Howrah to clear extra rush of passengers. Train No 06005 Erode–Howrah One Way Special Fare Special will leave Erode at 5.30am on August 19 and reach Howrah at 8.30pm the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the special train comprising a AC tier-III, three sleeper class and 14 General Second Class coaches has opened. Special trains would also be operated in Tambaram–Kochuveli sector to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival.

Train No 06047 Tambaram–Kochuveli Special Fare Special will leave Tambaram at 5pm on August 26 (Saturday) and reach Kochuveli at 8am the next day. Train No 06048 Kochuveli-Tambaram Special will leave Kochuveli at 11.40 am on August 27 (Sunday) and reach Tambaram at 2.45 am the next day.

The train will comprise 15 AC tier-III Economy, three Sleeper Class and two general Second Class coaches and reservations can be done from August 18. Meanwhile, South Central Railway has notified experimental stoppage at Shadnagar Station for train No 17652/17651 Kacheguda–Chengalpattu–Kacheguda Express with effect from August 20.