Singappen Special Force traces, reunites 13 missing people to families

CHENNAI: The newly launched Singappen Special Force (SSF) traced 13 missing persons, facilitated the registration of 25 criminal cases and conducted 3,882 awareness programmes across the State between July 3 and July 9.
The police said SSF field units responded to 371 complaints, traced seven missing women and six missing children, and reunited them with their families.
The force also rescued 12 persons with intellectual disabilities, prevented a child marriage and helped re-enrol 57 school dropout children. Preventive patrols covered 9,507 vulnerable locations.
Among the week's major interventions, two criminal cases were registered in Thanjavur following complaints by schoolgirls during an awareness programme, while a Pocso case was booked in Dindigul over the alleged harassment of a Class 11 student.
The SSF also secured the arrest of a man accused of sexually harassing a woman on a government bus in Chengalpattu and rescued a woman with an intellectual disability from exploitation in Kancheepuram.