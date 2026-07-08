Singappen cops arrest Thoothukudi cook for repeatedly harassing college student

Student's father approaches police

According to the report, Chokkalingam, who works as a cook, had been living alone after separating from his wife following marital disputes. Police said he had allegedly been persistently harassing a college student from the same locality by pressuring her to accept his proposal. He also allegedly made obscene gestures towards the student on multiple occasions, causing her distress. Unable to bear the continued harassment, the student's father contacted the Singappen Special Force through its toll-free women's helpline, 1091, seeking immediate police intervention.