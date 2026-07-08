Singappen cops arrest Thoothukudi cook for repeatedly harassing college student

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old cook was arrested by the Singappen Special Force in Thoothukudi district for allegedly harassing a college student and repeatedly forcing her to enter into a romantic relationship, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The accused, identified as Chokkalingam, a resident of Sekkarakkudi, was later handed over to the Thoothukudi Pudukottai All-Women Police Station, where a case was registered against him.
According to the report, Chokkalingam, who works as a cook, had been living alone after separating from his wife following marital disputes. Police said he had allegedly been persistently harassing a college student from the same locality by pressuring her to accept his proposal. He also allegedly made obscene gestures towards the student on multiple occasions, causing her distress. Unable to bear the continued harassment, the student's father contacted the Singappen Special Force through its toll-free women's helpline, 1091, seeking immediate police intervention.
Acting swiftly on the complaint, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Arokya Jency of the Singappen Special Force reached Sekkarakkudi and arrested Chokkalingam. Following his arrest, the accused was handed over to the Thoothukudi Pudukottai All-Women Police Station for further legal action.
Police registered a case against Chokkalingam under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court and remanded in custody, while further investigation is under way. Police urged the public, particularly women and children facing harassment or intimidation, to immediately report such incidents through the women's helpline or the nearest police station so that prompt action can be taken.