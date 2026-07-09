Singapore-based accused in TVK MLA bribery case faces look out notice; police allege evidence destruction

CHENNAI: A look-out notice has been issued against Singapore-based Lakshmana Perumal in connection with the alleged attempt to bribe a TVK MLA to topple the State government, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Police alleged that Lakshmana Perumal, who is currently in Singapore, played a key role in the conspiracy and attempted to destroy evidence related to the case. Investigators claimed that while staying in Singapore, he arranged for hotel CCTV footage to be deleted and also erased WhatsApp chats connected to the alleged negotiations.
The look out notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving or entering India without alerting the authorities, as police continue efforts to secure his presence for questioning.
According to investigators, Lakshmana Perumal is suspected of having links to the alleged conspiracy involving attempts to negotiate with a TVK legislator to destabilise the government. Police are continuing to gather digital evidence and trace the sequence of events surrounding the alleged bribery attempt.
Officials have maintained that efforts are under way to bring the accused back to India through the appropriate legal process.
The case stems from a complaint lodged by TVK Uthangarai MLA N Elaiyaraja with the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, alleging that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote against the Speaker during a proposed Assembly resolution and was threatened after refusing the offer.
Following the complaint, the Triplicane police registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police later claimed that the prime accused, Thirunavukkarasu, contacted Elaiyaraja at the instance of former minister V Senthil Balaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar.
On Wednesday, the Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Coimbatore South MLA V Senthilbalaji and his brother RV Ashok Kumar in the case. The investigation, however, is continuing, with police pursuing other accused, including Lakshmana Perumal, against whom a look-out circular has now been issued.