Singapore-based accused in TVK MLA bribery case faces look out notice; police allege evidence destruction

Police alleged that Lakshmana Perumal, who is currently in Singapore, played a key role in the conspiracy and attempted to destroy evidence related to the case. Investigators claimed that while staying in Singapore, he arranged for hotel CCTV footage to be deleted and also erased WhatsApp chats connected to the alleged negotiations.

The look out notice has been issued to prevent him from leaving or entering India without alerting the authorities, as police continue efforts to secure his presence for questioning.