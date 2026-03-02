Singampunari: Three killed, 65 injured in Aralipparai manjuvirattu

The deceased were identified as Jammulal Lalji (55), an ice vendor from Rajasthan; Sundararajan (34), son of Manoharan from Adappan Vayal in Pudukkottai district; and Ramanathan (23), son of Rajendran from Nattarmangalam in Madurai district.

Police said Jammulal Lalji died at the spot after being gored by a bull. Sundararajan, who was running a food stall near the arena, sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the Singampunari Government Hospital. Ramanathan, who had completed his studies in Coimbatore and was employed in a private firm, was injured while watching the event and died on the way to a private hospital in Ponnamaravathi.

Their bodies were kept at the Singampunari Government Hospital for post-mortem.