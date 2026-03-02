Singampunari: Three killed, 65 injured in Aralipparai manjuvirattu

SIVAGANGA: Three persons, including a 23-year-old private company employee who had come to watch the event, were killed and over 65 were injured during the historic Aralipparai manjuvirattu held near Singampunari in Sivaganga district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Jammulal Lalji (55), an ice vendor from Rajasthan; Sundararajan (34), son of Manoharan from Adappan Vayal in Pudukkottai district; and Ramanathan (23), son of Rajendran from Nattarmangalam in Madurai district.
Police said Jammulal Lalji died at the spot after being gored by a bull. Sundararajan, who was running a food stall near the arena, sustained severe injuries and died on the way to the Singampunari Government Hospital. Ramanathan, who had completed his studies in Coimbatore and was employed in a private firm, was injured while watching the event and died on the way to a private hospital in Ponnamaravathi.
Their bodies were kept at the Singampunari Government Hospital for post-mortem.
The manjuvirattu was held with government permission as part of the Masi Magam festival at the Balasubramaniyar Temple in Aralipparai, which is associated with the Kundrakudi Tiruvannamalai Adheenam. The 10-day festival concluded with the bull event on Sunday.
Over 50,000 people gathered at Aralipparai and the surrounding areas to witness the event. Medical teams led by Block Medical Officer Nabishabanu, along with doctors from Singampunari and nearby government hospitals, were stationed at the venue.
Bulls that participated in the event underwent medical examination before release from the vaadivaasal. However, more than 65 people sustained injuries after being gored. Several of them were referred to government hospitals in Singampunari and Sivaganga for further treatment.
Social activists and residents urged organisers to improve road access to ensure that 108 ambulances can reach the venue without difficulty in future.
The event was organised by representatives of the five traditional ‘nilai’ villages associated with the historic Aralipparai manjuvirattu.