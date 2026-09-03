Singai Ramachandran is new TANSIM chairperson

His appointment to the nodal agency for promoting startups and innovation comes shortly after his move to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ramachandran, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is the son of former AIADMK MLA from Singanallur, Singai Govindarajan. He had served as secretary of the AIADMK’s IT wing before subsequently being appointed as secretary of the student wing.

Ramachandran joined the TVK on August 11.