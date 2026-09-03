Tamil Nadu

Singai Ramachandran is new TANSIM chairperson

His appointment to the nodal agency for promoting startups and innovation comes shortly after his move to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Singai Ramachandran is new TANSIM chairperson
Singai Ramachandran is new TANSIM chairperson
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CHENNAI: The State government has appointed Singai G Ramachandran as chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM).

His appointment to the nodal agency for promoting startups and innovation comes shortly after his move to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Ramachandran, an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, is the son of former AIADMK MLA from Singanallur, Singai Govindarajan. He had served as secretary of the AIADMK’s IT wing before subsequently being appointed as secretary of the student wing.

Ramachandran joined the TVK on August 11.

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