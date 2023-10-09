'Since May 2021, HR&CE recovered Rs 5,330 cr worth temple properties'

CHENNAI: State HR and CE Minister P K Sekar Babu on Monday said that about nine encroached HR and CE properties worth Rs 700 crore have been recovered from people insisting that the HR and CE properties must be handed over to private parties in Tamil Nadu.

Replying to a query related to HR and CE temples during the Question Hour in the State Assembly, Sekar Babu said that HR and CE properties worth Rs 5,330 crore have been retrieved from private encroachers ever since the DMK returned to power.

About nine encroachments worth Rs 700 crore have been retrieved only from a section of people who claim that Hindu temple properties must be handed over to private parties in the State, Sekar Babu added.

Udhayanidhi Stalin will attend Sivakasi temple consecration:

Responding to a specific query raised by MLA Asokan who requested State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to attend the consecration of the Vishwanathaswamy Thirukkoil in Sivakasi, Sekar Babu said, "We are not against Hinduism. It is a religion we support and embrace. We belong to the party that embraces atheists and theists equally well. So, our brother Udhayanidhi Stalin will definitely take part in the consecration. He has taken part in all temple festivals in his constituency."