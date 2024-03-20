Simplify cash carrying procedure: AFCCI to EC

MADURAI: Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AFCCI), Madurai has sought the Election Commission to simplify procedures in the interest of the public and traders to carry cash.

Following the notification for the general elections, the model code of conduct has come into force and the police department and election flying squad personnel have started vehicle checking for cash-carrying violations.

Whether or not such checking operations curtail payment of cash to votes by candidates, it greatly curtails the day-to-day activities of the trade, especially small and medium enterprises.

Cash carried in vehicles without alleged ‘proper documents’ was either seized or impounded. S Rethinavelu, AFCCI president on Tuesday requested the Election Commission to immediately prescribe simple and practicable “proper documents” to be taken with cash, which is understandable by the lower officials of the implementing flying squad.

Cash carried to remit in the particular bank or taken back from the bank or cash collected from creditors with their names and amount details should be declared as “proper documents” to accompany the cash. Further considering the situation, the public should be allowed to carry a minimum of Rs 1 lakh in cash, he said.