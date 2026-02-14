Tamil Nadu expands digital governance with SimpleGov Batch II, adding 50+ services

CHENNAI: Building on the outcomes of Phase I, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out SimpleGov Batch II, bringing more than 50 additional services under a re-engineered, digital-first framework across key departments.
The move marks another step in the State’s shift towards outcome-based administration aimed at reducing office visits, wait times and procedural hurdles for citizens, businesses and government staff.
The Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency launched the SimpleGov initiative in November 2023 as a major administrative reform to simplify, digitise and re-engineer G2C, G2B and G2G services.
The first batch of services was unveiled by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in May 2025, while the additional services under Batch II were issued at a function held in Chennai on Friday.
Among the key inclusions is the revival of registration for the Chief Minister’s Uzhavar Pathukappu Thittam, which had been discontinued since 2011 and has now been reintroduced in a simplified online format.
Women-centric assistance schemes, including inter-caste marriage, widow remarriage, widow daughter marriage and orphan girl child support, have been streamlined.
Pension processes for destitute, deserted and unmarried women have also been simplified. Registration of childcare institutions has been made easier.
For persons with disabilities, services such as pensions, maintenance grants, marriage assistance, high-support allowances and loan assistance schemes have been digitised.
Welfare assistance under the Tamil Nadu Fisheries Welfare Board, covering marriage, maternity, disability, death, funeral expenses and cases of fishers missing at sea, has also been brought under the simplified framework.
Internal services for nearly nine lakh government officials, including passport no-objection certificates, foreign travel approval and vehicle purchase permission, have been streamlined.
In the Transport Department, eight services such as driving licence and registration certificate renewal, name and address changes, issue of duplicate documents and international driving permits have been simplified.
Citizen-facing services such as Unmarried Certificate and Unemployment Certificate are now easier to obtain online.
Fire licence approvals have been rationalised into three categories, with Category C moved to a self-certification model. Licensing for lifts and escalators, and services of the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd, including solar metering, name transfer and temporary connections, have been digitised.
Registration under the Clinical Establishments Act has been simplified for laboratories, clinics and medical institutions. Licensing for weighing machines and fertiliser manufacturers, dealers and retailers has also been digitised.
Green-category industry approvals from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board will no longer require physical site visits, while SIPCOT services, including multiple no-objection certificates, product and management changes, utility enhancements, permissions, lease transfers and mortgages, have been simplified.
The services will be made available for public use through online platforms in the coming weeks. The government has invited suggestions on services that require further simplification at simplify@simplegovtn.in.
Under Batch I, 10 services were reworked and digitised, drawing a strong public response.
The reforms led to the expansion of white category industries exempt from prior environmental clearance from 37 to 609, clearance of more than 1 lakh character verification applications through an online system, issuance of over 25,000 sanitation certificates under simplified norms, instant online approvals for public building licences with structural soundness certificates, and the removal of redundant services such as the solvency certificate through digital alternatives.