Silver Line, new butterfly species found in Western Ghats

CHENNAI: In the first discovery in the Western Ghats in 33 years, researchers uncovered a new species of Silver Line butterfly named Cigaritis Meghamalaiensis in Srivilliputtur Megamalai Tiger Reserve.

Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, said that the new species has been found in the Megamalai Tiger Reserve. “This marks the first discovery of a new butterfly species in the Western Ghats in 33 years. The new species is named after the region – Megamalai which means 'cloud mountain’. Researchers from VANAM, an NGO based in Theni led by Dr Kalesh Sadasivam, S Ramasamy Kamaya, and Dr CP Rajkumar discovered the new butterfly species,” she said.

The discovery has been published in the journal ‘Entomon’. With this discovery, the total number of butterflies in the Western Ghats will rise to 337 species, including 40 endemic to the Western Ghats. The Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy, the Deputy Director Anand, and the Field Director Padmawathe also played a major role in the discovery of new species.