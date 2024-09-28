Significant increase in passenger traffic at Airports in Tamil Nadu recorded

CHENNAI: A significant rise in passenger traffic at major airports in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, and Thoothukudi, was recorded in August 2024 compared to the same month last year.

However, the Madurai airport has seen a decline in passenger numbers.

At Chennai Airport, although the number of passengers at the domestic airport has increased, the number of passengers at the international airport have decreased.

This August, a total of 18,53,115 passengers travelled through both terminals at Chennai Airport, compared to 17,53,115 passengers in August 2023; a rise of 90,222 (5.1%).

Coimbatore Airport also experienced an increase, with 2,70,013 passengers this August compared to 2,53,814 last year, marking a rise of 16,199 (6.4%) passengers.

Similarly, Tiruchy Airport saw 1,68,668 passengers this year, up from 1,43,104 last year, reflecting an increase of 25,564 (17.9%) passengers.

At Thoothukudi Airport, passenger numbers rose to 19,237 from 16,526, an increase of 2,711 (16.4%) passengers.

In contrast, Madurai Airport reported a decrease in passenger traffic, with only 108,944 travellers this August compared to 114,408 in August 2023, resulting in a decline of 5,464 (4.8%) passengers.

The Salem Airport recorded 10,994 passengers this year, but it was not operational during August last year.

Despite the overall rise in passenger numbers across Tamil Nadu airports, the decline at Chennai’s international terminal has raised concerns among airport officials.

This August, 4,86,177 passengers travelled through Chennai International Airport, down from 494,796 in August 2023—a decrease of 8,619 (1.8%) passengers.

Officials have attributed this decline at the international terminal to issues within the customs department, including excessive delays during inspections.

Travellers have reported that customs officials often confiscate minor items, like old gold jewellery, leading many international passengers to avoid Chennai Airport in favour of nearby airports in Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, or Thiruvananthapuram.