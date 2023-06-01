Signature campaign against tobacco use launched by Collector in Nellai

MADURAI: The annual World No Tobacco Day was observed in various parts in the southern districts on Wednesday under the theme ‘We Need Food, Not Tobacco’. In Tirunelveli, an awareness programme was organised by Prohibition and Excise Department in association with Nellai Cancer Care Centre. Tirunelveli Collector KP Karthikeyan, who presided over the programme, took pledge on the occasion and officials, who participated, followed suit. The Collector then launched a signature campaign against the use of tobacco advising smokers to quit tobacco and its consumption in other forms, sources said. In Thoothukudi, Empower India and Global Asthma Community Forum jointly observed the day.