A frontline team of the forest department spotted the elephant which had collapsed on a farm land near Odanthurai reserve forest in Sirumugai Forest Range on Thursday morning.

27 Jan 2024
Sick wild elephant dies despite treatment in Sirumugai
COIMBATORE: A sick wild elephant under treatment in Coimbatore outskirts died on Friday evening. A frontline team of the forest department spotted the elephant which had collapsed on a farm land near Odanthurai reserve forest in Sirumugai Forest Range on Thursday morning.

A team led by veterinarians A Sukumar treated the elephant administering with pain killers, vitamins and glucose and tried to feed fruits. Despite continuous treatment, the elephant died on Friday evening.

Forest department officials said a post mortem, likely to be done on Saturday will reveal the cause of its death.

