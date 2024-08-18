Siblings killed over eve-teasing in Nellai

MADURAI: Tension prevailed after two siblings were murdered during a temple festival near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district.

The incident occurred at around 1 am, at Karampadu village under the limits of Appuvilai panchayat.

The deceased victims were identified as M Mathialagan (43) and M Mathirajan (37). Besides, M Maheswaran (47), the elder brother of the victims, was injured and admitted to Tirunelveli GH.

SP (in-charge) of Tirunelveli district E Sundaravathanam after inquiring said it was a case of eve-teasing.

A police force has been deployed around the house of the victims. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against seven persons, who would soon be arrested.