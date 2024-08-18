Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Aug 2024 2:20 AM GMT
    Siblings killed over eve-teasing in Nellai
    Knife with blood soaked 

    MADURAI: Tension prevailed after two siblings were murdered during a temple festival near Thisayanvilai in Tirunelveli district.

    The incident occurred at around 1 am, at Karampadu village under the limits of Appuvilai panchayat.

    The deceased victims were identified as M Mathialagan (43) and M Mathirajan (37). Besides, M Maheswaran (47), the elder brother of the victims, was injured and admitted to Tirunelveli GH.

    SP (in-charge) of Tirunelveli district E Sundaravathanam after inquiring said it was a case of eve-teasing.

    A police force has been deployed around the house of the victims. Based on a complaint, a case was registered against seven persons, who would soon be arrested.

    DTNEXT Bureau

