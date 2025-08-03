Siblings drown in farm well in Dindigul

MADURAI: Two girls of a family were found drowned in a 20-feet well at Ponmanthurai Puthupatti village in Dindigul on Saturday. The deceased victims have been identified as Ochammal (11) and Tamilselvi (10).

Both girls went to a farm near MGR Nagar and took a bath in the farm well, despite not knowing how to swim. As they did not return home till lunchtime, their mother went in search of them.

After an extensive search, the children’s dresses and a cell phone were found close to the well at around 3.30 pm. Much to her shock, the children were found drowned inside the well. Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the bodies. Based on a complaint by the girls’ father, Sundaramahalingam, Dindigul Taluk police filed a case.