Siblings asked to pay fine for helmetless ride engaged in scuffle with traffic cops

CHENNAI: Two men who were detained for not wearing helmets while riding on a two wheeler allegedly engaged in a minor scuffle with traffic policemen near the central railway station during the early hours of Monday.

Police sources said that the riders on the two-wheeler were siblings.

Around 1 am on Monday, the siblings were riding back home on an e-bike when they were stopped by traffic policemen near the central railway station for not wearing helmets.

When the traffic policemen asked the siblings to pay the fine amount, the duo replied that they don't have money for which the policemen asked them to leave the vehicle and take it back after paying the fine.

As the policemen got back to work, the duo started filming the policemen with their mobile phones which had led to an argument and the brothers had allegedly engaged in a scuffle with a traffic sub inspector.

Personnel from the Flower Bazaar police station went to the scene and pacified the situation.

Further investigations are on.