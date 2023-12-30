SIAA building should be named after Captain Vijayakanth: DMDK

CHENNAI: Late DMDK founder-president Captain Vijayakanth's brother-in-law, L K Sudhish on Saturday said that the South Indian Artiste's Association's (SIAA) building should be named after Captain Vijayakanth.

Addressing reporters after paying respects at the memorial of Captain Vijayakanth, Sudhish said, "Public can pay their respects to our beloved Captain, at his memorial in the DMDK headquarters in Koyambedu till 9 pm on January 1, 2024. As he was the one who rescued the SIAA from debt, the newly constructed SIAA building should be named after Captain Vijayakanth."

We are going to request permission to install a statue of Captain Vijayakanth in every district capital of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Meanwhile, Premalatha, the general secretary of DMDK said that the party has urged the chief minister to set up a memorial hall for Captain Vijayakanth with his statue in a public place.