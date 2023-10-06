SI among 4 cops suspended for sexually abusing Tiruchy girl

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy SP on Thursday suspended four police personnel including a sub inspector for their involvement in sexual abuse of a minor girl.

On Wednesday, a 17-year-old girl from Tiruchy City who has been working in a jewelry shop went to Mukkombu along with her lover.

While the lovers were sitting in a bench and speaking, four plain clothed men came there and introduced them as police personnel and assaulted the lover and took her to a car in the parking lot and attempted to sexually abuse the girl. Based on their talk, the girl understood that the plain clothed persons were police personnel and one was a sub inspector. After abusing the girl, the gang had taken down the mobile number and asked her to meet them whenever they called her.

Subsequently in the evening, the girl along with her lover lodged a complaint with Jeeyapuram All Women police who registered a case against the four police personnel.

They were identified as B Sasikumar (28), Sub Inspector of Jeeyapuram, S Rajapandian (32), A Siddarth (30) both constables from Jeeyapuram police station and J Prasad (26) constable from Navalpattu police station. On Thursday, the SP V Varun Kumar suspended all the four police personnel.