Shutdown over tourism curbs deserts Masinagudi

The protesters opposed the proposed establishment of additional check posts on roads leading to Moyar, Semmanatham, Singara and Bokkapuram villages, as well as the closure of the Kalhatti Ghat Road to tourist vehicles.

Besides directing the setting up of check posts, the court ordered that only forest department-registered jeeps be permitted to ferry tourists on safari routes, with preference to be given to vehicles operated by local residents and members of tribal communities.

The court also restricted jeep safari operations to between 6 am and 5.30 pm and authorised the forest department to impose additional measures to safeguard wildlife.