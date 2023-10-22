Shut Paranur toll plaza: Activists

CHENGALPATTU: A huge public meeting and signature movement was held on Saturday by activists demanding the removal of the Paranur toll booth on the NH.

Members said that the toll booth located on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway continues to operate illegally despite its license expiring in 2019. They said that over 1,000 vehicles pass the toll booth on a daily basis and Rs 28 crores has been collected illegally at the toll booth so far over the past 20 years.

As per the National Highway Toll rules, no tollbooth should be located within 10 kilometres of the municipality or municipal boundary and no toll fees should be collected beyond 15 years. None of these rules have been followed in the case of the Paranur toll, the activists alleged.

They added that the collection is continued without any maintenance of toilets, parking space, medical facility, and electric light on both the routes.