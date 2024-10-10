Shut down Tasmac liquor shops for Deepavali, Tamil Nadu BJP asked DMK government

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Wednesday urged the ruling DMK government to declare a three-day holiday for Tasmac outlets from October 30 to November 1 owing to the Deepavali festival.

Flaying the Stalin-led state government, BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad said the DMK government is prioritising liquor sales instead of women’s empowerment. “The TN government’s decision to boost liquor sales during Deepavali festival is shameful and immoral. We urge the DMK government to declare a three-day holiday for Tasmac outlets from October 30 to November 1, prioritising the well-being of impoverished families during the festive season,” Prasad said in a statement. “It is essential for the government to understand the plight of the people and take steps to alleviate their suffering rather than exacerbating it,” he said, adding that steps should be taken to shut down the illegal bars and Tasmac outlets during the Deepavali festival.

In a statement, BJP state secretary A Ashvathaman demanded the closure of Tasmac retail outlets near all the educational institutions.