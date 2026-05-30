Shun shawls, hand stationery items instead, says Vignesh

CHENNAI: Continuing a practice increasingly adopted by political leaders in Tamil Nadu, Excise and Prohibition Minister K Vignesh has appealed to visitors and party cadres not to present shawls, bouquets or gift articles during meetings and public functions.
In a statement, the minister requested well-wishers to instead donate notebooks, pencils and other stationery items that could be distributed to students in government schools.
"The notebooks and pencils collected from visitors will be distributed to students studying in government schools. This will support their education and benefit those in need," Vignesh said.
The appeal comes after Ministers N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna had issued similar requests soon after assuming office, urging supporters to avoid presenting shawls and costly gifts.
The practice is not entirely new in Tamil Nadu politics. During the previous DMK regime, party president MK Stalin had encouraged cadres and visitors to present books instead of traditional ceremonial gifts.
Books received by Stalin were later collected through the library at Anna Arivalayam and distributed to libraries, educational institutions and government schools requiring reading materials.