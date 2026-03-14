SHRC order against cops in Sofia arrest case quashed

According to the case records, in 2018, when Tamilisai Soundararajan was serving as the State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, she was travelling on a flight to Thoothukudi. During the journey, fellow passenger and research scholar Lois Sofia had called the BJP government "fascist."

Subsequently, Tamilisai Soundararajan lodged a complaint with the airport authorities. Based on the complaint, the police of Pudukottai Police Station, Thoothukudi district registered a case and arrested Sofia. She was later released on bail.