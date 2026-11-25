As part of the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, the Bharani Deepam was lit inside the temple early yesterday morning, followed by the lighting of the Mahadeepam atop the hill in the evening.

Devotees who arrived in Tiruvannamalai had been continuously undertaking Girivalam since Monday. Near the temple, police made security arrangements by putting up ropes and barricades at certain places along the Girivalam path to prevent overcrowding. Temporary shops that obstructed the movement of devotees were also removed.

Annadhanam was served to devotees at locations approved by the district administration along the Girivalam route. Hundreds of snack stalls, toy shops and hotels had also come up at various places in the town.

After the Bharani Deepam was lit, rain began in Tiruvannamalai at around 5 am. Many devotees continued their Girivalam with umbrellas, while others walked in the rain. The sky remained cloudy throughout the day. There was light drizzle around 11 am, followed by another brief spell of drizzle. Even then, devotees enthusiastically continued their Girivalam with umbrellas and wearing raincoats.