TIRUVANNAMALAI: Braving intermittent rainfall and oppressive humidity, a massive sea of devotees from across Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states converged on Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday, witnessed the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam and performed Girivalam, the circumambulation of the holy hill.
As part of the Karthigai Deepam festival at the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai, the Bharani Deepam was lit inside the temple early yesterday morning, followed by the lighting of the Mahadeepam atop the hill in the evening.
Devotees who arrived in Tiruvannamalai had been continuously undertaking Girivalam since Monday. Near the temple, police made security arrangements by putting up ropes and barricades at certain places along the Girivalam path to prevent overcrowding. Temporary shops that obstructed the movement of devotees were also removed.
Annadhanam was served to devotees at locations approved by the district administration along the Girivalam route. Hundreds of snack stalls, toy shops and hotels had also come up at various places in the town.
After the Bharani Deepam was lit, rain began in Tiruvannamalai at around 5 am. Many devotees continued their Girivalam with umbrellas, while others walked in the rain. The sky remained cloudy throughout the day. There was light drizzle around 11 am, followed by another brief spell of drizzle. Even then, devotees enthusiastically continued their Girivalam with umbrellas and wearing raincoats.
At around 6 pm, when the Mahadeepam was lit atop the hill, devotees undertaking Girivalam stopped wherever they were, looked towards the hill and raised their hands in prayer. On seeing the flame, they became devotional and chanted, “Arohara to Annamalaiyar.” As clouds covered the hill, some devotees could not clearly see the flame. They had darshan of the Deepam after the clouds cleared.
When the Deepam was lit, large numbers of devotees sat in groups along the roadside and in front of shops and lit lamps.
When the Mahadeepam is lit, devotees usually light camphor at various places along the roadside and in the middle of roads as part of their worship. However, lighting camphor is not permitted on the Mada streets or along the Girivalam routes.
Nevertheless, devotees lit camphor and offered prayers at designated places before continuing their circumambulation.