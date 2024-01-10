Showers in Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rains prevailed over areas of Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts due to an atmospheric downward circulation over the South of Sri Lanka. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMD), light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at a few places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.



From January 11 to 12, Light to moderate rain may occur at a couple of places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and from January 13 to 16, dry weather is likely to prevail.

As far as Chennai is concerned, it is likely to remain partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. and the few parts of the city may experience light rain.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 30-31°C and the minimum temperature is 23-24°C.