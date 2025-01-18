Short termination of trains between Chennai Central & Alappuzha announced; check details here

CHENNAI: A pair of express trains operating between Chennai Central and Alappuzha would be partially cancelled owing to a fixed time corridor block for facilitating engineering works over various sections in Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Train No. 22639 Dr MGR Chennai Central – Alappuzha Superfast Express scheduled to leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 8.55 pm on January 18 and 25 will be short-terminated at Thrissur. The train between Thrissur and Alappuzha will be partially cancelled.

Train No. 22640 Alappuzha – Dr MGR Chennai Central Superfast Express scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 3.20 pm on January 19 and 26 will be partially cancelled between Alappuzha and Ernakulam Jn. The train will originate from Ernakulam Jn. at its scheduled departure time of 4.35 pm, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.