Short film focuses on barrier-free housing for elderly

The film, which focuses on the need for accessible and barrier-free housing for the ageing population, follows the emotional journey of an ageing father and his son and explores the relationship between the environment, community and care.

It highlights the importance of residential spaces that enable people, regardless of age or disability, to live independently and with dignity. A key feature of the project was the participation of persons with disabilities in technical and artistic roles, aiming to position them as creators and professionals in mainstream media rather than merely subjects of stories.

The screening was followed by an expert panel discussion on practical solutions for inclusive urban living, with professionals from real estate, engineering, architecture, assistive technology and community management participating.