Shoranur train mishap: Fourth cleanliness worker's body found; TN announces solatium

CHENNAI: In a development in the train accident that occurred in Shoranur in Kerala, the body of the missing fourth person was recovered. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the cleanliness workers who were killed.

The body of the fourth deceased person was recovered from the Bharathapuzha river on Sunday evening. The deceased were identified as Lakshmanan (55), Valli (45), Lakshmanan (45), and Rajammal (43) from Salem.

The bodies of three were recovered from the area on Saturday, while the body of Lakshmanan, which had fallen into the river, was recovered on Sunday at 6 pm.

“The employees were involved in the track cleaning work for the first time and they were unaware about the work process. Usually, the workers move to the small cabins on the side whenever the train comes closer. But these four were hit by the train due to lack of familiarity with the job,” said V Ravikumar, the circle inspector of Shoranur police station who investigates the case.

Sakthivel, a contract worker who was among the six who escaped from the accident, said to local media, “Until we reached the tracks halfway the signal was not provided and it was given after we crossed that distance. They were stuck as there was no place to move and got hit by the train. The speed of the train added to the intensity of the incident.”

According to the local media, the death toll would have been higher if another half a dozen temporary workers had not taken cover in the railway bridge cabin.