Shops down shutters as tourist footfall plunges in Coonoor

With vehicular traffic being diverted through the Kotagiri route following the closure of the National Highway, tourist arrivals at popular destinations such as Dolphin's Nose and Lamb's Rock have dropped sharply. The road has been closed since October 23 after heavy rains triggered landslides, uprooted trees and rockfalls at multiple locations.

The decline in tourist arrivals has dealt a major blow to small traders who depend largely on visitors for their livelihood. “Business has come to a near standstill since the Coonoor-Mettupalayam road was closed. We are struggling even to meet our daily expenses. If the road remains closed for a few more days, it will be difficult for small shopkeepers like us to survive,” said N Anand, a shopkeeper selling fancy items in Coonoor.