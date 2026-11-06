Shops down shutters as tourist footfall plunges in Coonoor

COIMBATORE: The prolonged closure of the Coonoor-Mettupalayam road following a series of landslides has forced several shops near popular tourist spots to shut down due to a drastic drop in visitors.
With vehicular traffic being diverted through the Kotagiri route following the closure of the National Highway, tourist arrivals at popular destinations such as Dolphin's Nose and Lamb's Rock have dropped sharply. The road has been closed since October 23 after heavy rains triggered landslides, uprooted trees and rockfalls at multiple locations.
The decline in tourist arrivals has dealt a major blow to small traders who depend largely on visitors for their livelihood. “Business has come to a near standstill since the Coonoor-Mettupalayam road was closed. We are struggling even to meet our daily expenses. If the road remains closed for a few more days, it will be difficult for small shopkeepers like us to survive,” said N Anand, a shopkeeper selling fancy items in Coonoor.
Shopkeepers have urged the authorities to expedite restoration works and reopen the road at the earliest to revive tourist movement. Meanwhile, the Highways Department has stepped up precautionary measures along vulnerable stretches of the Kotagiri-Mettupalayam road to prevent landslips during rainfall. Sandbags are being placed at identified locations, with hundreds of them laid near Kunjapanai on Thursday as part of the ongoing measures.
In a related incident, a boulder rolled down near Anna Nagar at Kotagambai following overnight rains, briefly disrupting traffic. Highway personnel rushed to the spot and deployed an earthmover to clear the boulder and restore vehicular movement.