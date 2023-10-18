Shopkeepers, customers face unusual problem on shandy day in Poigai

VELLORE: Shopkeepers in Poigai village on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway, 12 kilometres from Vellore faced an unusual problem on Tuesday.

The weekly shandy sees sales of livestock, crops, seeds, and farm animals to the tune of Rs 1 crore. But as local body officials failed to drain the stagnant sewage water from the ground, space for prospective buyers to view livestock shrank.

As a result, the sellers and cattle owners were forced to tie up their animals in front of their shops cutting down on space for customers at the various outlets.

The reason for the crowd was that the Tamil month of Puratasi came to an end on Tuesday. “So huge was the crowd that even vehicles using the NH service road faced a tough time,” Muruganandam, a viewer said.