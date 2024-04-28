Shooting destination Tamil Nadu: State policy soon

CHENNAI: In a bid to showcase the State’s picturesque natural locations, architectural marvels and long coastlines to film-makers including those from Bollywood and Hollywood, and to promote film tourism, the Tamil Nadu government will soon come up with a policy outlining comprehensive guidelines and incentives for film shooting in the State.

Disclosing the aspects of the film tourism policy, a senior official with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department told DT Next that the department initiative will place Tamil Nadu among a few states including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan to have its film tourism policy. “Its primary aim is to put the State on the priority list for shooting among filmmakers and encouraging investment in the State’s sector.

“Other objectives include developing and providing job opportunities for locals,” he said adding, “State would also be developed as a hub for making documentaries, television productions and other promo events as well”.

Stating that the State’s tourism spots would get national and international recognition through movies and films, the official said the scheme would provide easy filming in Tamil Nadu and encourage more film shootings.

“A committee, comprising officials from the government and experts from Kollywood would be constituted,” he said adding the panel would derive procedures, approvals, permissions and licences besides allocating financial incentives to increase the revenue.

The official said the committee will also fix shooting rates – be it a movie or a documentary – in locales coming under the jurisdiction of civic bodies and other governmental properties.