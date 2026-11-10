Sholinganallur Government Hospital upgrade soon: Minister Arunraj

After inspecting the hospital, the minister said the proposed facility would help pregnant women in the locality access maternity services closer to home, rather than travelling to Government Kasturba Gandhi Hospital for Women and Children in Triplicane to give birth.

"The hospital will be upgraded as a CEmONC centre to provide maternity services round the clock. Necessary steps will be taken to establish the required facilities," he said.

The hospital currently has specialist doctors and 83 trainee doctors. He added that their deployment would be streamlined to ensure the facility functions round the clock.