Sholavandan station gets infra boost under Amrit Bharat scheme

MADURAI: The Sholavandan railway station will soon get an infrastructure boost under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at a cost of Rs 6.54 crore.

As part of the project, works are under way to build an approach road, platform fencing wall covering 400 metres, and a lift on first and second platform at the station in addition to developing the parking area.

Apart from this, works in circulating area, entrance arch, pedestrian pathway, landscape, canopy, façade, new reservation lounge, provision of additional toilets, improvements to existing buildings, interior works to the waiting hall, and creation of Divyangjan facilities would be taken up, a statement said.

Under the master plan, work for the additional platform shelters and installation of roof-top solar power plants with a capacity of 25 kWp would be taken up in the second phase.

As part of the 400-metre platform fencing work that is under way on the first and second platform, brick works are completed for 150 metres and cement concrete work is progressing for another similar distance.

Approach road work for 120 metres has been completed at the newly developed entry at the station.

To facilitate the work, the existing main entry remains blocked and the alternative entry with staircase and ramp has been developed for the usage of passengers near the booking office.