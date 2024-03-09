Shiv Nadar University donates Rs 10 crore to increase State’s green cover

CHENNAI: R Srinivasan, Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, handed over a cheque for Rs 10 Crores to the Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company, on Friday to bolster the State’s green cover Supriya Sahu, secretary of the Environment, Climate Change, and Forest Department, received the cheque.

“This contribution from Shiv Nadar University is part of their Community Resource Augmentation and is aimed at bolstering the State’s green cover and establishing Blue Green Centres across the State,” a department release said. The Tamil Nadu Green Climate Company was established in January 2022 by the state government as a Section 8 not-for-profit entity and is pioneering efforts to address climate change challenges.