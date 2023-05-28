Shiv Das Meena is likely to replace Irai Anbu by June end

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu is all set to complete his entire tenure and retire on June 30.

The incumbent chief secretary V Irai Anbu was appointed as chief secretary of Tamil Nadu replacing Rajeev Ranjan on May 7, 2021 after MK Stalin took oath as chief minister of the state.



Irai Anbu, aged 59, was born in Salem and he is brother of V Thiruppugazh, IAS of the Gujarat cadre (1991 batch).



When Irai Anbu had applied for voluntary retirement a few months prior to his scheduled retirement in June 2023, the chief minister had personally requested him to complete his tenure as chief secretary.



Subsequently, Shiv Das Meena, IAS, Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department is likely to replace Irai Anbu by June 30. Shiv Das Meena tops the bureaucrats who ran for CS post including Hans Raj Varma, Muruganandam.



Meanwhile, Irai Anbu opted out of the competition for a state Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) too and Mohammad Shakeel Akhtar IPS (Retired) has been appointed as Chief Information Commissioner.



Earlier, there was speculation that the incumbent CS may be appointed as CIC after his scheduled retirement in June.