Shiv Das Meena holds inspection of desalination plant at Nemmeli

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration and water supply department additional chief secretary Shiv Das Meena inspected the 150 MLD of drinking water from the desalination plant in Nemmeli on Saturday. The drinking water from the plant is expected to be supplied in July.

Meena reviewed the preliminary works of the seawater desalination plant that is constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,516 crore. Several works such as offshore works, intake and outfall pipeline works, seawater intake sump, dissolved air flotation, clarified water tanks and clarified water pumping stations have been inspected.

Water is supplied through the desalination plant to south Chennai including Velachery, Alandur, St Thomas Mount, Medavakkam, Kovilambakkam, Nanmangalam, Kilkattalai, and Shollinganallur. It would be beneficial for over nine lakh people in the area. The additional chief secretary advised the officials to ensure that the works are completed within the stipulated time.