Shiv Das Meena assumes office as CS; transfers 2 IAS officers

CHENNAI: Shiv Das Meena IAS on Friday assumed office as 49th Chief Secretary in the Secretariat after the incumbent Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu retired on the evening of the same day.

After assuming office as Chief Secretary, Meena called on Chief Minister MK Stalin in the Secretariat.

Later, Meena issued his 'first' order as Chief Secretary which transferred the two senior IAS officers and allocated the additional portfolios.

"K Nanthakumar, Secretary, Human Resources Management department has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Public and Rehabilitation department vice D Jagannathan.

He shall continue to hold the post of HRM Secretary in full additional charge, " said an order issued by Shiv Das Meena.

Further, the newly appointed Chief Secretary directed that D Jagannathan, Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection department shall hold full additional charge of the post of Additional Chief Secretary/Director, Anna Administrative Staff College and Director General of Training vice V Irai Anbu, retired on June 30.

Earlier, the State government appointed senior bureaucrat Shiv Das Meena as the Chief Secretary on June 29.

The 1989 batch officer is the native of Tonk in Rajasthan.

Meena began his over three-decade career from Kancheepuram district as an assistant collector in 1990 and later Meena helmed the post of Collector in Nagapattinam district during the M Karunanidhi regime ending 2001.

Recently, Meena helmed the municipal administration and water supply department since June 2021.