Shipping Secretary Ramachandran unveils new logo of VOC Port

MADURAI: TK Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday unveiled a new logo of VO Chidambaranar Port Authority in Thoothukudi in the presence of Bimal Kumar Jha, Chairperson (in-charge), Board Member V Satyanarayanan and other senior officers of the Port.

Ramachandran emphasised that the newly unveiled logo signifies VOC Port’s unwavering dedication to innovation and expansion. It marks the commencement of a new phase in VOC Port’s progression, reflecting its resolute commitment to advancing as a secure and sustainable Port, a statement said.

Earlier, Bimal Kumar Jha, stated that the thought process to rebrand and introduce a new logo was conceived when VO Chidambaranar Port Trust was renamed as VO Chidambaranar Port Authority on January 31 in 2022.

He also added that this change aligns perfectly with our mission to become a Hub Port of the country. Capt Praveen Kumar Singh, Deputy Conservator, VOC Port detailed each and every detail incorporated in the new logo to the gathering.