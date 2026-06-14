Shift to monthly EB billing, Ramadoss urges TN govt

Ramadoss tied the demand to the State’s new power welfare programme. “The newly elected TVK government has announced a scheme providing up to 200 units of free electricity. For the full benefits of this scheme to reach the public, reforms must also be undertaken in the electricity assessment and billing methods.”

Claiming that the public has been raising complaints regarding various discrepancies in the bimonthly meter readings, the PMK leader said, “Consumers frequently suffer due to erroneous entries, inflated unit counts, and arbitrary average calculations.”