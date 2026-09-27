Shift Tasmac shops near stations, railway tracks, government told

The Chennai railway division first wrote to the state-run liquor retailer in September 2024 and again in May 2025. Having received no response, it took the matter to the chief secretary in July this year, according to railway sources.

The identified outlets are spread across Chennai, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Kanchipuram districts.

Railway officials have flagged locations, including Royapuram, Korukkupet, Perambur, Jolarpet, Villivakkam, Avadi, Ennore, Thiruvalangadu and Nandiambakkam.

Officials said people drinking near the shops sometimes enter railway property, cross tracks at vulnerable points, travel dangerously on trains or sleep on platforms and inside coaches.

They have also reported harassment of women passengers, disturbances to railway staff, littering, theft and tampering with railway assets, including copper signal wires.