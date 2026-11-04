Shift Periyar statue from temple land to suitable spot: Madras HC

A Division Bench of Justices P Velmurugan and KK Ramakrishnan, after hearing a writ petition, ordered the removal of the statue from the land of Arulmigu Brahmasirakandeeswarar Temple at Kandiyur, in Thiruvaiyaru taluk of Thanjavur District.

In his plea, petitioner Rama Ravikumar sought removal of the statue in the light of the recommendation of the Joint Commissioner, HR and CE Department, within a time frame fixed by the high court.

In its recent order, the court said the status report filed by the Thanjavur District Collector reveals that the statue was installed on the temple land and not on the government 'poramboke' land.