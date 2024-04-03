Shift CEO/DEO offices from school buildings: School Education Department

CHENNAI: The school education department has ordered all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) and District Education Officers (DEOs) to move their offices from the respective school buildings.

As per the circular from the department, it was found that some of the DEOs/CEOs have been holding office space in school buildings. This has reportedly caused hindrance to the functioning of the school management.

"Hence, the concerned CEOs/DEOs are directed to immediately relocate their offices outside the school premises on a rental basis at the rate fixed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the proposal for the same to be sent to the directorate before April 30,"stated the department circular.

"It should be ensured that no office of CEOs/DEOs should function in the school building from the next academic year, "added the circular.

Commenting on this, an official with the department noted that the order has been passed so that schools have enough classroom space, which in a few areas have been taken over by the CEO/DEO offices.

Meanwhile, the students' enrollment that commenced in March early for the new academic year crossed a total of three lakh.

As per the circular form the department, the total enrollment for the 2024-25 academic year has been registered at 3,00,167, of which, the fresh profiles are; 2,77,022 making up to 92.29 percent of the total enrollment. The existing profiles have been counted to 23,145, making 7.71 percent.