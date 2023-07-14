Sharjah-bound flight delays take off due to technical snag in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A Sharjah bound flight was grounded due to technical snag at Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday. The private flight’s aircraft was taxiing through the runway ready to take off with around 175 passengers about 7 am when the pilot suddenly suspended its take off suspecting technical snag. All passengers were alighted and technical experts took up repair works.

The suspension of the flight triggered panic among the passengers. However, after completion of repair works the flight resumed operations, delayed by one hour 30 minutes. As many as 23 flights are operated to Sharjah, Singapore, besides Chennai, Delhi and Cochin from the Coimbatore international airport.