Share views on poll debacle: DMK president Stalin to cadre

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday appealed to party cadre, functionaries, sympathisers and the public to share their opinions on the reasons behind the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) 's defeat in the recent Assembly election.
In a statement, the DMK president said a dedicated online portal — udanpiranpinkural.in — had been launched to collect feedback and suggestions regarding the party's poll setback.
"We have received 4.60 lakh views through the portal till Wednesday. Party cadres, sympathisers, functionaries and the public can register their opinions and reasons for the DMK's poll debacle by May 31," Stalin said.
Earlier, Stalin had constituted a 36-member committee to conduct constituency-wise assessments and interact with grassroots workers across the state to identify the factors behind the electoral setback.