Share taxi launched at Tiruchy International Airport, Rs 30 charged per passenger

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Airport authorities have made a temporary arrangement of taxi service charging Rs 30 per passenger from the new terminal to the main road after there were complaints from travellers arriving from various destinations.

Since there were many hardships faced by passengers at the recently launched terminal at the Tiruchy International Airport, the administration has decided to sort out the issue. DT Next carried out a detailed story on July 29 about the inconvenience faced by the passengers and visitors at the new terminal which also elaborated on the high price to reach the main road from the terminal which is 1.76 km away.

On Tuesday, the airport administration had made a temporary arrangement of a ‘shared taxi’ system by which a fare of Rs 30 has been collected per passenger to reach the main road from the terminal which was between Rs 400 and 500 earlier. “This is a temporary arrangement and talks are on for battery-operated vehicles owners and TNSTC officials for a permanent remedy,” said an official.