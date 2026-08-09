Share love for nation by hoisting Tricolour, appeals TN BJP Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday called for a shared sense of national pride cutting across political affiliations, saying the Tricolour should evoke thoughts of our nation, our country, even among Opposition parties.
Nainar made the remarks after leading a Tiranga awareness rally in T Nagar here as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the initiative.
The rally, which began on Thyagaraya Road in T Nagar and concluded at the BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, saw more than 500 people carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans. Several BJP functionaries, including Karate R Thiagarajan, participated in the rally led by Nainar Nagenthran.
Addressing the gathering at Kamalalayam, Nainar Nagenthran said that patriotism should be more widely reflected through the flying of the national flag. Recalling that the Tricolour was once a common sight across the country, he said the campaign aimed to encourage people to display it more prominently.
"Not only BJP workers, even if we belong to the Opposition, when we carry the national flag, but there should also be one feeling and one thought: our nation, our country," he said.
Nainar also said the rally was intended to promote national pride and acknowledged the participation of people beyond the BJP.
He said he was particularly pleased that members of traders' associations, the public and women had joined the rally along with BJP workers and functionaries.