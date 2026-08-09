Share love for nation by hoisting Tricolour, appeals TN BJP Nainar Nagenthran

Nainar made the remarks after leading a Tiranga awareness rally in T Nagar here as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for the initiative.

The rally, which began on Thyagaraya Road in T Nagar and concluded at the BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam, saw more than 500 people carrying the national flag and raising patriotic slogans. Several BJP functionaries, including Karate R Thiagarajan, participated in the rally led by Nainar Nagenthran.

Addressing the gathering at Kamalalayam, Nainar Nagenthran said that patriotism should be more widely reflected through the flying of the national flag. Recalling that the Tricolour was once a common sight across the country, he said the campaign aimed to encourage people to display it more prominently.