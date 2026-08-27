Shanmugam writes to CM Vijay, seeking action against CS & Gujiliamparai tahsildar over ‘targeting’ of Left organisations

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Shanmugam alleged that a circular issued following a meeting attended by the Chief Secretary and senior officials directed the School Education Department, Higher Education Department, police and district administration to coordinate efforts to prevent students and youth from participating in protests by Left organisations and the Cockroach Janatha Katchi.

He said the directive had been classified as a “high-priority” and “urgent” matter, with action taken reports sought from the departments. Describing the move as “completely illegal” and unconstitutional, Shanmugam alleged that the government had deliberately targeted Left organisations.

He said a decision taken by the Chief Secretary, the highest-ranking official in the government administration, could not be treated as the action of an individual official and demanded that the Chief Minister explain the government's position.