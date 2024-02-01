Shallot price plummets to historic low; garlic dearer

TIRUCHY: Blame it on bumper harvest. The price of shallots in the region has dipped to a historic low of Rs 20 per kg against Rs 80 last week and the farmers have urged the government to fix a decent minimum support price apart from establishing proper storage facility.

According to officials, the shallot is widely cultivated in Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchy as the rainfed crop has been lucrative for the past several months. More farmers had opted for the crop, which can be harvested in 60-70 days of cultivation, owing to the steady market rate. In Perambalur district, it was cultivated in around 25,000 hectares and Tiruchy, 5,000 hectares.

Following a bumper harvest, the price dipped to a historic low of Rs 20 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs 25 per kg in the retail shop. The farmers said the price was not enough as they had to spend at least Rs 75,000 per acre. Though there was a yield of 8,000 kgs per acre this time, the low price resulted in unexpected losses.

“We have been demanding proper storage facility, as shallots could be stored when the prices dip,” said K Sakthivel, a farmer from Thuraiyur here.

Meanwhile, the price of garlic has shot up to Rs 450 per kg against Rs 350 per kg last week.

According to the traders at Gandhi market here, the production was hit due to rains in The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Dindigul and Erode. The imports from Uttar Pradesh also came down due to poor harvest.