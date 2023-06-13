Shakeel Akther appointed Chief Information Commissioner

CHENNAI: The State government on Tuesday issued an order for appointing retired DGP Shakeel Akhter as the Chief Information Commissioner and four others as commissioners of the State Information Commission (SIC).

A June 12 dated order issued by the K Nanthakumar, secretary of the state human resources department, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-sectiono (3) of the section 15 of the Right to Information Act 2005 (central act 22 of 2005), the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby appoints Mhd. Shakeel Akhtar as state Chief Information Commsisioner and retired IPS officer P Thamarai Kannan, advocate R Priyakumar, retired officer Dr K Thirumalaimuthu and professor Dr M Selvaraj as the state information commissioners in the Tamil Nadu Information Commission in the existing vacancies.”

As per the GO, the CIC and other commissioners would hold office for three years from the date of assuming office or on attainment of 65 years of age, whichever is earlier. The appointment and terms and conditions of service would be governed by the provision of the RTI Act 2005 and RTI (Term of office, salaries, allowances and other terms and conditions of service of CIC and information commissioners in the Central and state information commissions) Rules, 2019.