Shakeel Akhter took oath as CIS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday administered the oath of office to retired DGP Shakeel Akhter as State Chief Information Commissioner.

The Governor also administered the oath of office to retired IPS P Thamarai Kannan, R Priyakumar, K Thirumalaimuthu, and M Selvaraj as the State Information Commissioners at Raj Bhavan.

After the tenure of retired IAS Rajagopal and four other Information Commissioners ended in November 2022, a search committee was constituted under the retired Justice Akbar Ali to recommend the names to the government.

Based on the Justice Akbar Ali committee's recommendations, Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted the meeting twice to finalise the names for the coveted posts.

Subsequently, the Chief Minister nominated retired DGP Shakeel Akhter to the Governor for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and retired ADGP P Thamarai Kannan, R Priyakumar, K Thirumalaimuthu, and M Selvaraj for the posts of State Information Commissioners.

Based on the government's nomination, the Governor approved their names and administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and other officials were present on the occasion.